Washington vs. Oregon Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
The Washington Huskies are expected to win their game versus the Oregon Ducks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Washington vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oregon (+3.5)
|Under (67.5)
|Washington 31, Oregon 30
Washington Betting Info (2023)
- The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.
- The Huskies' record against the spread is 3-2-0.
- Washington has an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Washington has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.
- The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 6.8 higher than the average total in Washington games this season.
Oregon Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Ducks have a 43.5% chance to win.
- The Ducks are 4-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have not hit the over on a point total in four games with a set over/under.
- The average over/under in Oregon games this year is 0.5 less points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.
Huskies vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Washington
|46
|18.4
|52.7
|20.3
|36
|15.5
|Oregon
|51.6
|11.8
|59.3
|7.7
|40
|18
