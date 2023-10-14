Based on our computer projections, the Tennessee Volunteers will take down the Texas A&M Aggies when the two teams play at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (54.5) Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Volunteers have covered the spread three times in four games.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of the Volunteers' four games have gone over the point total.

Tennessee games average 58 total points per game this season, 3.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Four of the Aggies' six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total for Texas A&M games this season is 3.8 less points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 36.2 17.8 38.7 15.7 16 29 Texas A&M 35.5 19.8 36.5 12.3 33 48

