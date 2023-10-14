SEC opponents will battle when the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27

Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27 Tennessee has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Volunteers have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

Texas A&M lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Aggies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3)



Texas A&M (+3) Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

In Texas A&M's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) This season, three of Tennessee's five games have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

There have been three Texas A&M games that have ended with a combined score higher than 54.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.7 points per game, 17.2 points more than the total of 54.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 58.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 37.8 40 31 ATS Record 3-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 50 52 Implied Total AVG 33.5 36 28.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

