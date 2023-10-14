The Boston Bruins (1-0) host the Nashville Predators (1-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Bruins are coming off a 3-1 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Predators took down the Seattle Kraken 3-0 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-190) Predators (+155) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators were an underdog 16 times last season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Nashville had a record of 3-6 in games when bookmakers listed them as +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 39.2% chance for the Predators to win.

A total of 40 of Nashville's games ended with more than 6 goals last season.

Predators vs Bruins Additional Info

Predators vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 223 (28th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Nashville's total of 236 goals allowed (2.9 per game) was 12th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

Nashville had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.

Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).

The Predators were eighth in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (52.2%).

The 9.2% shooting percentage of Nashville was 26th in the league.

The Predators held their opponents scoreless two times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.