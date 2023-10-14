The Murray State Racers (2-3) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Murray State sports the 90th-ranked offense this season (318.2 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 449.2 yards allowed per game. With 340.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Illinois ranks 68th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 38th, giving up 321.8 total yards per game.

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Murray State Southern Illinois 318.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.2 (83rd) 449.2 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (29th) 151.6 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.6 (114th) 166.6 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.6 (23rd) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has thrown for 680 yards (136.0 ypg) to lead Murray State, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 91 rushing yards on 37 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 51 times for 296 yards (59.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 91 receiving yards on seven catches.

Kywon Morgan has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 92 yards (18.4 per game).

Cole Rusk has hauled in 14 receptions for 212 yards (42.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Taylor Shields has caught eight passes for 115 yards (23.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has put up 1,204 passing yards, or 240.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.9% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

Romeir Elliott has run for 266 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 79 yards.

Justin Strong has racked up 64 yards (on 23 carries) with two touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has collected 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 278 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has put up a 277-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 29 targets.

Aidan Quinn's 23 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 193 yards and one touchdown.

