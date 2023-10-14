In the matchup between the Southern Illinois Salukis and Murray State Racers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Salukis to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-12.2) 51.9 Southern Illinois 32, Murray State 20

Week 7 MVFC Predictions

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have posted one win against the spread this season.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

No Salukis four games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Racers vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 18.4 33.4 35.5 19 7 43 Southern Illinois 25 22 41 21.5 14.3 22.3

