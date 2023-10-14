Our computer model predicts the Morehead State Eagles will take down the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Brown Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Morehead State vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-2.9) 51.5 Morehead State 27, Valparaiso 24

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

In Eagles games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven of Beacons games went over the point total.

Eagles vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 18.4 29.4 23 25.5 15.3 32 Morehead State 25.4 28.2 25.7 19.3 25 41.5

