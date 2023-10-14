Oddsmakers give the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) the edge when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Acrisure Stadium. Louisville is favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the contest.

Louisville has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th-best in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game). Pittsburgh ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game on offense (308.2), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in total yards surrendered per contest (301.6).

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -7.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Louisville Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank -25-worst with 406.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 46th by giving up 308.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

On offense, the Cardinals have averaged 34.0 points per game over their last three contests (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 19.3 points on defense over that timeframe (53rd-ranked).

Over Louisville's last three games, it ranks 62nd in passing offense (273.0 passing yards per game) and -4-worst in passing defense (220.3 passing yards per game allowed).

The last three games have seen the Cardinals' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking -27-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (133.0 per game). They rank 32nd on the other side of the ball (88.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Louisville has gone over the total once.

Week 7 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,551 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 66% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 67 rushing yards on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 87 times for 653 yards (108.8 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught nine passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 169 yards on 39 carries, scoring one time. He's caught nine passes for 102 yards (17.0 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 519 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 41 targets) with six touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has put up a 207-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 18 targets.

Chris Bell has compiled seven receptions for 175 yards, an average of 29.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Ashton Gillotte paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

TJ Quinn is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 37 tackles.

Devin Neal leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 24 tackles and three passes defended.

