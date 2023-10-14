A pair of ACC teams square off when the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) face off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Louisville put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Pittsburgh compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Panthers were an underdog by 7.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

