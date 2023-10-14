Kentucky vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
In a clash of SEC teams, the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will face off against the Missouri Tigers (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field. The line forecasts must-see action, with Kentucky favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup.
Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|52.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|52.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kentucky has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Missouri has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
