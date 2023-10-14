The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Missouri Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field in an SEC clash.

Kentucky is averaging 361.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 89th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats rank 46th, giving up 349.0 yards per contest. With 33.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri ranks 40th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 70th, surrendering 25.5 points per contest.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Kentucky vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Kentucky Missouri 361.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.0 (21st) 349.0 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.2 (65th) 151.7 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.5 (81st) 209.5 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (12th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (121st)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has racked up 1,257 yards (209.5 ypg) on 92-of-170 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 653 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 182 yards (30.3 per game) and four touchdowns in the pass game.

Jutahn McClain has piled up 137 yards on 25 carries, scoring one time.

Tayvion Robinson's team-high 317 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has caught 16 passes for 261 yards (43.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown has a total of 258 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 1,863 yards on 71.8% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 94 carries for 577 yards, or 96.2 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Nathaniel Peat has collected 266 yards (on 58 carries) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 793 receiving yards on 54 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has racked up 334 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 273 reciving yards (45.5 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kentucky or Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.