According to our computer projection model, the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Missouri Tigers when the two teams play at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Kentucky 31, Missouri 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kentucky vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Wildcats have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Kentucky is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Wildcats' six games have gone over the point total.

Kentucky games this season have posted an average total of 50.2, which is 0.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Tigers games have hit the over in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The average total in Missouri games this year is 2.6 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 33.0 21.2 35.0 12.0 29.0 39.5 Missouri 33.2 25.5 31.8 26.3 38.0 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.