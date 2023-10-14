The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State ranks 57th in scoring offense (31 points per game) and 59th in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game) this season. With 31.6 points per game on offense, Marshall ranks 51st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 26 points per contest.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Georgia State Marshall 411.4 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (88th) 402.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (25th) 174 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (65th) 237.4 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.6 (47th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,187 passing yards, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 583 yards on 115 carries while finding the end zone nine times. He's also caught 10 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

Robert Lewis has hauled in 26 catches for 500 yards (100 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 53.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacari Carter has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,205 passing yards (241 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 187 yards (37.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 538 yards, or 107.6 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Caleb Coombs has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (37 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has 18 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 167 yards (33.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Caleb McMillan's eight grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 154 yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

