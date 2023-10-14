The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Razorbacks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Alabama vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Alabama has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Arkansas has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.

Alabama & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the SEC +300 Bet $100 to win $300 Arkansas To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.