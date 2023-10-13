We have 2023 high school football action in Fayette County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Madison County
  • Pike County
  • Calloway County
  • Taylor County
  • Monroe County
  • Jefferson County
  • Franklin County
  • Powell County
  • Marshall County
  • Muhlenberg County

    • Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lafayette High School at Tates Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • Conference: District 43
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Henry Clay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sayre School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Frankfort, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Frederick Douglass High School at Bryan Station High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.