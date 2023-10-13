Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bullitt County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

South Oldham High School at North Bullitt High School