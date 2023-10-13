Are you a big fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the action that will be available on Friday, October 13, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Watch even more racing coverage with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Round 9: Santiago del Estero

Series: UCI BMX Racing World Cup

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!