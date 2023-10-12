The Nashville Predators (0-1) will host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) on Thursday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

You can watch ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to catch the action as the Kraken attempt to knock off the Predators.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Predators' 223 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 28th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.

The 44 power-play goals the Predators scored last season (24th in the NHL) came via 250 power-play chances.

The Predators' 17.6% power-play conversion rate was 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken conceded 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.

With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.

With 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), the Kraken were 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).

Kraken Key Players