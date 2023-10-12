Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings
It's Week 6 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 6
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|71.9
|14.4
|6.2
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|67.2
|16.8
|9.2
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|65.4
|13.1
|7.8
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|64.2
|12.8
|5.8
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|60.5
|15.1
|7
|George Kittle
|49ers
|56.5
|11.3
|4.6
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|55.0
|11.0
|7.4
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|47.5
|9.5
|5.6
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|46.9
|9.4
|6.8
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|46.6
|9.3
|5
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|46.5
|11.6
|6.2
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|44.4
|8.9
|5.4
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|43.6
|8.7
|5.4
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|43.5
|8.7
|5.6
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|42.6
|8.5
|6.8
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|39.6
|7.9
|5.8
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|38.4
|7.7
|6.4
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|37.3
|7.5
|4.6
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|33.9
|6.8
|4.6
|Noah Gray
|Chiefs
|29.3
|5.9
|3
|Kylen Granson
|Colts
|29.3
|5.9
|4.4
|Hayden Hurst
|Panthers
|29.0
|5.8
|3.8
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|28.8
|5.8
|3.8
|David Njoku
|Browns
|27.8
|7.0
|4.5
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|27.3
|6.8
|2
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16
|ABC/ESPN
