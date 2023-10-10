MLB Playoff Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, October 10
The Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.
If you're searching for live coverage of today's MLB action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Minnesota Twins (87-75) play the Houston Astros (90-72)
The Astros will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 29 HR, 112 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|8
The Texas Rangers (90-72) take on the Baltimore Orioles (101-61)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 80 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+116
|9
