Titans vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) play on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a clash of AFC South foes.
Titans and Colts recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Titans vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Titans
|2.5
|43
|-145
|+120
Titans vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The average total in Tennessee's outings this year is 41.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Titans have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.
- For the first time this season, the Titans are moneyline favorites.
- Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts have combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points in three of four games this season.
- Indianapolis' games this year have had a 43.5-point total on average, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Colts have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-2-0).
- The Colts have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Titans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Titans
|18.0
|23
|17.5
|8
|41.6
|1
|4
|Colts
|24.3
|16
|24.8
|22
|43.5
|3
|4
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|43.5
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|23.0
|21.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-0
|0-2
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|45.0
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|23.0
|22.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
