The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) play on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Titans vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 22.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Titans' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • The Titans have not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.
  • Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
  • The Colts have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Indianapolis has entered two games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+2.5)
  • The Titans have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.
  • The Colts have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).
  • In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Colts have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (43.5)
  • These teams average a combined 42.3 points per game, 1.2 less points than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 42.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the point total in this game.
  • Out of the Titans' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
  • The Colts have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 197.0 2 7.0 1

Anthony Richardson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 159.7 3 43.7 4

