The Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the Indianapolis Colts' defense and Tony Brown in Week 5 action at Lucas Oil Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Titans receivers' matchup against the Colts secondary.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 21.6 5.4 55 134 7.88

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Tony Brown Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins' team-leading 216 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 31 targets).

In the air, Tennessee has thrown for the fifth-lowest amount of yards in the league at 676, or 169 per game.

The Titans put up just 18 points per game, 23rd in the league.

Tennessee sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 27.3 times per game (second-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Titans have thrown the ball 14 times this season, placing them 21st in the league.

Tony Brown & the Colts' Defense

Tony Brown leads the team with one interception, while also collecting one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 263.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 23rd in the NFL with 7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this year, the Colts are giving up 24.8 points per contest (22nd in NFL) and 390.5 total yards per game (27th).

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

Five players have caught a touchdown against the Colts this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Tony Brown Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Tony Brown Rec. Targets 31 1 Def. Targets Receptions 18 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 216 0 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54 0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 29 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

