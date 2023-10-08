When the Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, DeAndre Hopkins will be up against a Colts pass defense featuring Kenny Moore II. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 21.6 5.4 55 133 7.88

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Kenny Moore II Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins' 216 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 18 catches.

Looking at passing yards, Tennessee has 676 (169 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Titans' scoring average on offense ranks only 23rd in the NFL, at 18 points per game.

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 27.3 times per game, which is second in the league.

The Titans have made 14 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 20th in the NFL. They pass the ball 56% of the time in the red zone.

Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense

Kenny Moore II leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, allowing the fifth-most pass yards in the NFL (263.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with five passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Colts' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 24.8 points allowed per game and 29th with 390.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

Five players have caught a touchdown against the Colts this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Kenny Moore II Rec. Targets 31 9 Def. Targets Receptions 18 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 216 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 29 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

