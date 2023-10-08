DeAndre Hopkins vs. Kenny Moore II: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, DeAndre Hopkins will be up against a Colts pass defense featuring Kenny Moore II. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
|21.6
|5.4
|55
|133
|7.88
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Kenny Moore II Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins' 216 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 18 catches.
- Looking at passing yards, Tennessee has 676 (169 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Titans' scoring average on offense ranks only 23rd in the NFL, at 18 points per game.
- Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 27.3 times per game, which is second in the league.
- The Titans have made 14 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 20th in the NFL. They pass the ball 56% of the time in the red zone.
Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense
- Kenny Moore II leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, allowing the fifth-most pass yards in the NFL (263.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with five passing touchdowns allowed.
- This season, the Colts' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 24.8 points allowed per game and 29th with 390.5 total yards allowed per contest.
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.
- Five players have caught a touchdown against the Colts this season.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Kenny Moore II
|Rec. Targets
|31
|9
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|18
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12
|8
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|216
|20
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54
|5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|29
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
