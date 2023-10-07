MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which features seven games involving schools from the MAC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.