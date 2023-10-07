At +8000, the Tennessee Titans are No. 17 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 7.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +180

+180 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Titans much higher (17th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 15th-biggest change.

With odds of +8000, the Titans have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

One of the Titans' four games this season has hit the over.

The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tennessee has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Titans have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 280 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 12th in the NFL (311.3 yards allowed per game).

The Titans are putting up 18 points per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth, allowing 17.5 points per game.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry has two TDs and has gained 285 yards (71.3 per game).

In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with six catches for 82 yards.

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 788 yards (197.0 per game), completing 62.0%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

In addition, Tannehill has run for 28 yards and one score.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 12 catches for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In the passing game, DeAndre Hopkins has scored zero times, hauling in 18 balls for 216 yards (54.0 per game).

Denico Autry has posted 13 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in four games for the Titans.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +5000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2200 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +3500 4 October 1 Bengals W 27-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +10000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +50000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1100 15 December 17 Texans - +10000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +10000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

