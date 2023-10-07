Saturday's Super Lig schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Sivasspor taking on Pendikspor.

Information on how to watch Saturday's Super Lig action is available for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Pendikspor vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor travels to play Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

Favorite: Sivasspor (+160)

Sivasspor (+160) Underdog: Pendikspor (+170)

Pendikspor (+170) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor makes the trip to face MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+110)

MKE Ankaragucu (+110) Underdog: Kayserispor (+235)

Kayserispor (+235) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray is on the road to play Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Galatasaray (-160)

Galatasaray (-160) Underdog: Antalyaspor (+400)

Antalyaspor (+400) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Gaziantep FK

Gaziantep FK travels to face Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-120)

Istanbul Basaksehir (-120) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+330)

Gaziantep FK (+330) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.