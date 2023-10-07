Who is the team to beat at the top of the SoCon entering Week 6 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 49-14 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Chattanooga

@ Chattanooga Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Furman

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

3-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 38-14 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Citadel

Citadel Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Mercer

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 38-3 vs VMI

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Chattanooga

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 23-13 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 42-28 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Wofford

@ Wofford Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 38-3 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. Wofford

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

0-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 23-13 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-3 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 42-28 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-5 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 49-14 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

