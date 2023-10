Luton Town versus Tottenham Hotspur FC in a Premier League match is one of many solid options on Saturday's soccer schedule.

Watch Premier League: Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur FC

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Stade Lavallois

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Brentford

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Venezia FC vs Parma

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Okhdood vs Al-Hilal

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Metz vs OGC Nice

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray A.S.

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Penn State vs Indiana

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AS Saint-Étienne vs AC Ajaccio

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 12:50 PM ET

12:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: A.C. Milan Women vs Juventus FC

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 12:56 PM ET

12:56 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs AS Monaco

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Forge FC vs Atlético Ottawa

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Yale vs Dartmouth

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs San Diego Wave FC

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: San Diego Loyal SC vs Oakland Roots SC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Orange County SC vs San Antonio FC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

