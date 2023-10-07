The Michigan Wolverines are expected to win their matchup versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46) Michigan 31, Minnesota 12

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Wolverines have posted one win against the spread this season.

Michigan has not covered a spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites (0-3).

The Wolverines have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The total for this game is 46, five points fewer than the average total in Michigan games thus far this season.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Minnesota this year is 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 34.4 6 31.8 5.8 45 7 Minnesota 24 21.6 24.3 13.3 23.5 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.