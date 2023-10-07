The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0), who have college football's 14th-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) and their 19th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 47.5 for the game.

Georgia has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 15th-best in scoring offense (38.6 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (13 points allowed per game). Kentucky has been thriving on defense, giving up only 297.2 total yards per game (18th-best). Offensively, it ranks 67th by posting 396.8 total yards per game.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Kentucky Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are accumulating 404.3 yards per game (-14-worst in college football) and giving up 293.3 (49th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Wildcats are putting up 37.7 points per game in their past three games (35th in college football), and allowing 15 (32nd).

Kentucky is gaining 196.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-36-worst in the country), and giving up 221.7 per game (-7-worst).

The Wildcats are 47th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (208), and 26th in rushing yards conceded (71.7).

In their past three contests, the Wildcats have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Kentucky has gone over the total twice.

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

In Kentucky's five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Kentucky will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Kentucky has played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and won that game.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,129 yards on 56.9% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 594 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also tacked on 11 catches, totaling 146 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has racked up 21 carries and totaled 116 yards with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 308 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 catches on 24 targets with three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has caught 19 passes and compiled 251 receiving yards (50.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Dane Key has racked up 196 reciving yards (39.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Trevin Wallace has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.

Maxwell Hairston has 28 tackles, one TFL, and three interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

