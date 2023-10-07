Ahead of Week 6 of the college football season, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the ACC measures up to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

4-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 41-7 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Duke

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

4-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 21-14 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Florida State

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win ACC: -155

-155 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 31-24 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Clemson

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 31-14 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. North Carolina

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-0 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 41-24 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Louisville

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-0 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 13-10 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

7. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 31-14 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-6

2-3 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 38-21 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 38-27 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. NC State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-2 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 13-10 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

11. Wake Forest

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-1 | 4-7 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 30-16 vs Georgia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Clemson

@ Clemson Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

13. Boston College

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 27-24 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Virginia

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

0-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 27-24 vs Boston College

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: William & Mary

William & Mary Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.