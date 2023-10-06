Women's WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The six matches today in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 180-ranked Korneeva, Alina squaring off against No. 420 Amina Anshba.
Check out the latest odds for the entire WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Sin Yu Che vs. Daria Lodikova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|Lodikova (-10000)
|Che (+1100)
|Karman Kaur Thandi vs. Anna Danilina
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|Thandi (-450)
|Danilina (+280)
|Ya-Yi Yang vs. Dasha Ivanova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 PM ET
|Yang (-700)
|Ivanova (+400)
|Man Ying Maggie Ng vs. Sofya Lansere
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Lansere (-5000)
|Ng (+875)
|Ekaterina Yashina vs. Conny Perrin
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|Perrin (-650)
|Yashina (+375)
|Korneeva, Alina vs. Amina Anshba
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:15 PM ET
|(-1600)
|Anshba (+625)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.