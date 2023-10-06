Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Todd County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Todd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fort Campbell High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
