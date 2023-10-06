Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Powell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Powell County, Kentucky this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Powell County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Estill County High School at Powell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Stanton, KY
- Conference: District 56
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.