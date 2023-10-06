Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Powell County, Kentucky this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Powell County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Estill County High School at Powell County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Stanton, KY
    • Conference: District 56
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

