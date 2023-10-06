Martina Trevisan's run in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Elise Mertens. Trevisan is +1000 to win this tournament at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Trevisan at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Trevisan's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13 (at 3:15 AM ET), Trevisan will meet Mertens, after getting past Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the previous round.

Trevisan Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Trevisan beat No. 70-ranked Frech, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Trevisan is 22-23 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Trevisan is 16-14 in matches.

Trevisan, over the past year, has played 45 matches across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Trevisan has played 22.0 games per match.

Trevisan, over the past year, has won 59.3% of her service games and 38.9% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Trevisan has been victorious in 37.5% of her return games and 59.5% of her service games.

