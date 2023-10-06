Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Letcher County, Kentucky this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Jenkins High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jenkins High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.