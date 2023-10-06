Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football schedule in Week 6 is not one to miss. The outings include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Kentucky.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-6)
Dayton Flyers at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Murray State Racers at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)
