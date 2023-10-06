According to our computer projection model, the Kansas State Wildcats will beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys when the two teams come together at Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday, October 6, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-11.5) Over (53.5) Kansas State 41, Oklahoma State 14

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

The Wildcats are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas State is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats have seen three of its four games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Kansas State games this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Oklahoma State this season is 7.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Wildcats vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 39.5 18.5 43.7 14.7 27 30 Oklahoma State 22 23.8 17 23 27 24.5

