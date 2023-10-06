Jasmine Paolini's run in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 in Zhengzhou, China has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Laura Siegemund. Paolini's monyeline odds to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center are +800.

Paolini at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Paolini's Next Match

Paolini has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Siegemund on Friday, October 13 at 4:15 AM ET (after defeating Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5).

Paolini Stats

Paolini defeated Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Through 24 tournaments over the past year, Paolini is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 28-23.

Paolini has a match record of 20-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 51 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Paolini has averaged 21.4 games.

Paolini, in 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.1 games per match and won 50.1% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Paolini has won 64.2% of her service games, and she has won 32.5% of her return games.

On hard courts, Paolini, over the past year, has claimed 64.2% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.

