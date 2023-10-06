Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
High school football competition in Hopkins County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Apollo High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
