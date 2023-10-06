If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Franklin County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Pike County
  • Muhlenberg County
  • Johnson County

    • Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Eminence High School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Frankfort, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.