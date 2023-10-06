Fayette County, Kentucky has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Lafayette High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY

Lexington Catholic High School at Bourbon County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Paris, KY

Paris, KY

George Rogers Clark High School at Bryan Station High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY

Madison Central High School at Frederick Douglass High School