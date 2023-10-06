Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
High school football is happening this week in Bourbon County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Paris High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Catholic High School at Bourbon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
