A pair of CUSA teams square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Hilltoppers are favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-6) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-6.5) 59.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

