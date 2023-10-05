Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 5
A pair of CUSA teams square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Hilltoppers are favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-6)
|59.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-6.5)
|59.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
