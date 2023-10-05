Our projection model predicts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will defeat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, October 5 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Joe Aillet Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-6) Under (60.5) Western Kentucky 37, Louisiana Tech 17

Week 6 CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Hilltoppers' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Western Kentucky has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Hilltoppers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The average total for Western Kentucky games this season has been 63.8, 3.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Bulldogs are 1-1 against the spread.

The Bulldogs have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Louisiana Tech this season is 3.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Hilltoppers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 31.6 29.2 41.3 18.7 17.0 45.0 Louisiana Tech 27.0 25.7 36.7 26.0 17.3 25.3

