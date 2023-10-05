Entering their Thursday, October 5 game against the Chicago Bears (0-4) at FedExField, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Washington Commanders (2-2) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.

The Commanders were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 in their last outing.

The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 31-28.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Holmes CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Jahan Dotson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB Illness Questionable

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chase Claypool WR Other Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring Out Jaquan Brisker DB Hamstring Questionable Teven Jenkins OL Calf Questionable

Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders are putting up 307.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 21st on defense with 352.5 yards allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (30 points allowed per game), the Commanders have put up better results on offense, ranking 17th in the NFL by putting up 22.3 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders rank 20th in the NFL with 201.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (230).

Washington is putting up 106.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (17th in NFL), and is surrendering 122.5 rushing yards per game (21st) on defense.

The Commanders own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -3, forcing five turnovers (12th in NFL) while turning it over eight times (26th in NFL).

Bears Season Insights

The Bears rank 21st in total yards per game (305.3), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 383.3 total yards conceded per contest.

The Bears rank 22nd in points per game (18.8), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 34.3 points ceded per contest.

The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, surrendering 267.8 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 24th with 186.3 passing yards per contest.

From an offensive perspective, Chicago is generating 119 rushing yards per game (13th-ranked). It ranks 18th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (115.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bears have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -6 is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Commanders vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Moneyline: Commanders (-250), Bears (+200)

Commanders (-250), Bears (+200) Total: 44.5 points

