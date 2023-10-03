At the moment the Tennessee Titans are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +180

+180 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Titans are 17th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (29th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 15th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Titans have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Titans' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Tennessee has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

While the Titans rank 12th in total defense with 311.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (280 yards per game).

The Titans rank 23rd in scoring offense (18 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game) this year.

Titans Impact Players

In four games, Derrick Henry has rushed for 285 yards (71.3 per game) and two TDs.

In addition, Henry has six catches for 82 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill has passed for 788 yards (197.0 per game), completing 62.0%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and gained 28 yards.

In three games, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 12 receptions for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two scores.

In four games, DeAndre Hopkins has 18 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and zero scores.

In four games for the Titans, Denico Autry has registered 3.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +5000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2200 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +3500 4 October 1 Bengals W 27-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +10000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +50000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1100 15 December 17 Texans - +10000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +10000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.