The New York Giants (1-2) will look to upset the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on Monday, October 2, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Seahawks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Seahawks square off against the Giants. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Seahawks vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have been tied after the first quarter in two games and have been behind after the first quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have been outscored in the second quarter in all three contests this season.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 14.7 points on average in that quarter.

The Giants have won the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

Seahawks vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have had the lead one time and have trailed two times.

Out of three games this year, the Giants have been losing after the first half two times (1-1 in those games) and been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Seahawks have won the second half in one game and have been outscored in the second half in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 20.3 points on average in the second half.

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Giants have won the second half in one game and have lost the second half in two games.

