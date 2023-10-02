The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals' Super Bowl odds (+3500) place them just 12th-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 11th-best.

The Bengals have had the 13th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +1100 at the start of the season to +3500.

With odds of +3500, the Bengals have been given a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Bengals' four games this season has hit the over.

The Bengals have won one of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

While the Bengals rank 24th in total defense with 364.3 yards allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking worst (236 yards per game).

While the Bengals' defense ranks 17th with 23.5 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (12.3 points per game).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Mixon has rushed for 247 yards (61.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In the passing game, Mixon has zero touchdowns, with nine receptions for 67 yards.

In four games, Joe Burrow has thrown for 728 yards (182.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 57.6%.

In four games, Ja'Marr Chase has 29 catches for 284 yards (71.0 per game) and zero scores.

In four games, Tee Higgins has 12 catches for 129 yards (32.3 per game) and two scores.

Daxton Hill has amassed two picks to go with 34 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in four games for the Bengals.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3000 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1400 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +75000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +500 9 November 5 Bills - +700 10 November 12 Texans - +10000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1400 12 November 26 Steelers - +8000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

